A NINE-year-old from Macclesfield will be a part of English football’s showpiece event on Saturday when he walks out as a Manchester United mascot at the FA Cup Final .

Jorge Matthews, a pupil at Marlborough School, whose is a passionate supporter of the club, has been selected by Emirates after winning a competition.

He said he was ‘dead excited’ about accompanying the United team on to the hallowed Wembley turf before the game against Chelsea which kicks of at 5.15pm.

Jorge’s mum, Shaz Ellis, said: “It’s such an amazing thing for Jorge and us as a family.

“I’ve always supported United as my dad wouldn’t have it any other way, he’s a big fan and followed them all over Europe for many years.

“Jorge has been told he will be with the team in the tunnel.

“He’ll then walk onto the pitch with the players and stand on the pitch in the line up before kick off.

“I entered a competition with BT Sport to select mascots he won. It will be a dream for him.”