The world famous Jackson family is heading to Macclesfield for a music festival.

Tito, Jermaine, Jackie and Marlon Jackson have been announced as the headliners for this year’s Rewind Festival North, which will return to Capesthorne Hall for the fifth time in August.

They will be joined by a whole host of Retro stars, with Billy Ocean, The Boomtown Rats, Marc Almond, Midge Ure, Howard Jones and Steve Tyler and the Cockney Rebel also appearing on the line-up for the three day festival.

Howard Jones, who regularly plays are Rewind festivals, said: “I always look forward to playing the Rewind festivals. The fans give all the artists such a warm reception.

“I’ve seen so many brilliant performances over the years; The Boomtown Rats and Heaven 17 to name just two and I look forward to many more this year!”

More than 20,000 80s and 90s music lovers are expected to descend upon Macclesfield for this year’s event, which will run over the weekend of April 3 - April 5.

Guests can buy day passes or weekend tickets, or weekend entry and camping .Youth tickets are also available.

Other acts lined up are: Soul II Soul; Heaven 17; Bonnie Tyler; The Undertones; Leo Sayer; Tiffany; Big Country; The Fizz; Wendy James of Transivions Vamp; Kim Appleby; Hue & Cry; Imagination; Roachford; Captain Sensible; Doctor & The Medics; Musical Youth.

As well as the main stage, there will be a silent disco, pop-up pubs with live sing-alongs, themed bars and food options.

There will also be an ‘unwind at rewind’ area where guests can take part in yoga, aerobics, massage and relaxation.

Rewind North has been held at Capesthorne Hall for the past four years, following on from the success of Rewind at Henley on Thames in 2009.

Early bird tickets for the event have already sold out, with day tickets starting from £65 per adult, or £20 for youths.

There is also a limited number of weekend camping tickets available at £135.

For tickets go to rewindfestival.com .