Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

One half of Macclesfield’s most iconic landmarks has been put up for sale.

White Nancy, which sits on the top of Kerridge Hill, has been a part of Macclesfield’s landscape for more than a hundred years.

The official beacon of Bollington, the 18ft Grade II building has become the centre of the town’s celebrations, is regularly decorated to honour national events, and even has its own beer.

Now buyers are being offered the chance to own half of the unique building with the purchase of White Nancy Riding School, which is up for sale for £299,000.

Karen Smith, who owns the land and riding school, says around half of White Nancy sits on the riding school’s plot.

She said: “Because it’s built on a border we own about half of it, so the council get in touch when they want to paint it or do something with it.”

White Nancy was built as a summer house with a stone table and seating, but the door was blocked later to prevent vandalism. It is also thought that it was built to commemorate the Battle of Waterloo.

But it is unclear when and why Nancy became the boundary for three plots of land.

Karen, who bought the plot in 2005, says she enjoys seeing people making the most of the site, which has become a popular walking destination. She says she has spent many happy times up at White Nancy and would take her three children there to camp out overnight.

She said: “We would bring our tent or our caravan up and spend the night, it was really good fun.

“It is so quiet here as well, all you can hear are the birds, and the views are amazing, you can see right across the Cheshire Plain.”

But despite the fond memories Karen is selling her share of the icon along with the riding school, which she can no longer run.

Karen, who works at the Tytherington Club, built the riding school in 2016, but was forced to close it just a few months later because it ‘became too much’ for her to run alone.

The 50-year-old said: “It was just a plot of land with a small piggery and I built the stables and ménage.

“I will be really sad to see it go because we love the place.

“It will be a good business for someone else but not for me, it was just too much. I still get calls every day over a year since we closed, so there’s lots of interest.”

As well as White Nancy, the property comes with 11 stables, three paddocks and planning permission for a building housing an office, kitchen, WC and training roof.