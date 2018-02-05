The video will start in 8 Cancel

Macclesfield could be in for some of the coldest nights of the year this week with temperatures forecast to drop to -3degrees.

With a 'feels like' temperature of -5 from tonight (Monday, February 5) through to midday on Wednesday (February 7), residents should be reaching for their thickest coats and warmest boots.

Forecasters at the Met Office have also issued a yellow alert for snow and ice between 8pm tonight (Monday, February 5) and 3pm on Tuesday (February 6), which means transport may also be affected over the next two days.

According to the Met Office, the snow is likely to fall tomorrow morning (Tuesday, February 6) between 8am and midday.

And while temperatures are expected to get a little warmer for Thursday (February 8), temperatures will drop again for the weekend, with a 'feels like' temperature of -4 on Friday night (February 9).

A statement on the Met Office website said: "A spell of rain, quickly turning to sleet and snow, will move southeast across the UK on Monday night and Tuesday, gradually weakening across England and Wales.

"Some roads and railways may be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services. As rain, sleet and snow clears Northern Ireland and Scotland overnight Monday, ice may form on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths."