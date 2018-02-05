Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Around 500 passionate campaigners took to the streets to show their support for our national health service.

A sea of banners pleading for the NHS to be saved from privatisation flooded Market Place on Saturday (February 3) as part of a national campaign to secure the future of the service.

Organiser Ailsa Holland , of Park Lane, said there was a ‘brilliant atmosphere’ with people chanting and making noise with drums, whistles, kazoos and even banging a cooking pot to make their voices heard.

Ailsa, who attended with her husband Robbi Fricke and 13-year-old son Ben, said: “It was amazing and inspiring to see so many people turn out in Macclesfield to stand up for our NHS.

“The demo was wonderfully good-humoured but there was a great strength of feeling.

“I hope people in power take note that the folk of Macclesfield, like so many people all over Britain, are determined to save our NHS.”

The protestors marched from Market Place, down Mill Street, along Exchange Street, up Churchill Way, then back down Chestergate where speakers read poems and talked about what the service means to them.

Among them was Fiona Bailey, from Macclesfield, who spoke on behalf of her brother David Bailey, an NHS nurse of 35 years who has terminal cancer but is still fighting to protect and preserve the NHS. David was speaking at the same time, at the NHS demonstration in London.

David Allport, a mental health nurse, also spoke about the threat to Mental Health services in Macclesfield and the critical shortage of nurses in England as a result of bursary cuts, and poets Jo Bell and Ailsa Holland read out a poem they had written based on stories told by Macclesfield residents.

People were encouraged to continue their fight to save the NHS by writing to Macclesfield MP, David Rutley, to express their concerns.