Modern life makes it hard to be healthy.

Without knowing it, by the time we reach our 40s and 50s many of us will have dramatically increased our chances of becoming ill later in life. Whether we are eating the wrong things, drinking more than we should, continuing to smoke despite everything we know, or just not being active enough, all of these small things can add up to an unhealthy you.

Making better choices today can have a huge influence on our health, and could prevent diseases such as type 2 diabetes, cancer and heart disease, and reduce our risk of suffering a stroke or living with dementia, disability and frailty in later life.

But it’s not easy in our busy lives – tempting treats in easy reach, bigger portions of everything we eat and technology that allows us to shop, stay in touch and be entertained without ever having to leave the sofa. Modern life is ganging up on us.

But the good news is we can fight back with help from One You Cheshire East, a service provided by Cheshire East Council and partners to encourage us all to live healthy lives. Latest figures from the service so far show that:

l Of those who completed the weight management programme 49 per cent achieved a minimum 5pc weight loss; 95 had a decrease in waist size and everyone achieved a Body Mass Index reduction.

l 57pc of people who completed the physical activity/active lives programme went from being slightly active to meeting recommendations for the amount of physical activity that an adult should do.

l 63pc of participants who completed the falls prevention/be steady be safe programme had a reduction in their fear-of-falling score.

l 40pc of those who completed the stop smoking programme managed to quit for at least four weeks.

So what are you waiting for? One You is here to help you get back to a healthier you, supporting you to make simple changes towards a longer and happier life.

One You provides tools, support and encouragement every step of the way to help improve your health right away.

You are not alone – One You can help you make small changes yourself, or with friends and family.

Read more at www.oneyoucheshireeast.org .