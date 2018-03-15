Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

I wanted to start this week’s column by thanking readers for easing the pressure on the NHS this winter by choosing the right healthcare at the right time.

Figures for winter, so far, show that relatively few people have visited A&E at Macclesfield Hospital unnecessarilly.

By treating coughs, colds and sore throats at home – and with help from their community pharmacist – people are helping to ensure that urgent and emergency care are available for those who really need it.

The local NHS is also working hard to keep services running smoothly this winter.

Hundreds of extra GP appointments were provided over Christmas and the New Year.

We are also striving to reduce delayed transfers of care. This is when a person is occupying a hospital bed although they are well enough to go home or into a different form of care. Delayed transfers need tackling as they reduce the number of beds available for people who need them.

What’s more, there is strong evidence that older people who do not get enough opportunity to move are more likely to suffer from reduced bone mass and muscle strength, problems with walking, increased dependence, confusion and demotivation.

In addition, we know that people who stay in hospital longer than necessary are more likely to pick up an infection.

One of the main reasons for delayed transfers is the tendency of families and carers to delay talking to their loved one about the care they will need after they’ve left their hospital bed.

For example, delays often arise in choosing a care home when a person’s care needs have changed to the point that they are unable to return home. Therefore, we are calling on people, their families and carers to talk openly about planning

for older age.

Here, in Eastern Cheshire, health and social care partners are doing lots to solve the problem.

For example, East Cheshire NHS Trust, which manages Macclesfield Hospital, is arranging for more assessments to take place outside hospital once a patient is ready to go home while Cheshire East council is to set up a Home Care service that will provide a wider range of social care for people who are delayed in hospital because of a lack of support to help them live independently.