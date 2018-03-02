Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Macclesfield Open Art Exhibition is an opportunity for amateur and professional artists to share their work.

Geoff Archer, who has been organising the event for the past five years, said the standard and quality of work this year has been outstanding, which made choosing the winner of the ‘Visitor’s Choice Award’ harder than ever.

He said: “In what has been widely regarded as the best Open exhibition yet, the standard has been extremely high and more than one visitor commented not only on the quality of the work on display but on how difficult it was to choose just one work as their favourite.

“222 works, both two and three dimensional, in a wide variety of styles and media, were included in the exhibition, with 152 artists represented. Over half of the exhibited works received at least one vote and there were just a handful of votes separating the top half dozen works.”

The Visitor’s Choice award is given to the piece of work with the most votes from the public.

And it was Harry Brioche’s landscape painting ‘Prelude to Spring’ which was the most popular, earning Harry a £100 prize donated by the Silk Museum’s Trust.

Geoff added that Harry’s achievement was even more impressive given the fact that he had two pieces in the final show - the other coming third in the competition.

Geoff said: “Artists are allowed to submit up to two works. Not all do, and often only one work is accepted. Where both works are included in the exhibition, votes are frequently split between the two works, though usually one work tends to be favoured far more than the other.

“In Harry’s case, however, his second painting, entitled ‘Evening Ride’, received just four votes fewer than his winning work, making it the third favourite picture in the show.

“The combined number of votes for Harry’s works far exceeded those for any other artist so he is truly a worthy winner.”

Geoff, who also voted for Harry’s work, added: “Both his paintings are quite superb. One is very large and is hard to miss, but the winning work, ‘Prelude to Spring’, is much smaller and might easily have been overlooked.

“The fact that it received so many votes suggests that visitors took the time to closely examine the works on show. Not surprisingly, many, like me, were extremely impressed by Harry’s magnificent work”.

The runner-up was a snowscape by Stuart Johnson, which Harry beat by just one vote.