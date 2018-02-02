Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Handforth pub has been temporarily closed so it can brought ‘back up to standard’.

The Freemasons Arms, on Wilmslow Road, unexpectedly shut its doors on Thursday, January 25.

Bosses at Punch Taverns, which runs the pub, have confirmed the closure is ‘temporary’ and will reopen in mid-february.

A spokesperson for the Punch Taverns, which owns the pub, said: “The Free Masons is closed in the short term whilst some works are undertaken to bring the pub back up to standard.

“We are aiming to re-open the pub in mid-February.”