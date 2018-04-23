Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The future of one of the town’s most important museums is looking up.

West Park Museum, which was built in 1854, is known for its fascinating collection of Egyptian artifacts collected by Marianne Brocklehurst between 1873 and 1891.

However it’s in desperate need of refurbishment, with museum bosses claiming just two years ago that it could close if investment isn’t found.

Now the council has unveiled plans for an ambitious restoration scheme for the park and museum, and is prepared to invest £750,000 into the proposal. They hope their investment, supported by a detailed proposal, would secure further funding from the Heritage Lottery Fund.

Emma Anderson, interim director of Macclesfield Museums said: “It’s very exciting. West Park is a lovely park that’s well used by families and the museum is much loved.

“Both are in much need of investment so this is going to be a brilliant opportunity to engage with visitors more and create a destination where visitors and families want to come.”

John Varney, chair of the Silk Heritage Trust, responsible for the museum, said: “The Silk Heritage Trust fully supports this much needed investment in West Park. The collections and the building form a unique whole, and the redevelopment will create an important heritage and social destination for families and visitors that brings to life some of the extraordinary people from the Macclesfield area.”

The plans would see the Grade II listed building undergo extensive refurbishment and investment.

The addition of suitable education and viewing facilities would increase the number of educational visits and visits by members of the public.

Councillor Don Stockton, cabinet member for environment, said: “To invest in the museum on this scale, demonstrates the council’s full commitment to the cultural and educational value of this great asset and its place in Macclesfield’s heritage.

“A strategic plan will be developed, which will look holistically at all three areas taking in the museum itself, the surrounding park and the cemetery.

“This could open up additional opportunities for use of the building that would enhance the visitor offer both for the museum and the park.

“It will require a significant financial commitment even if we can attract grant aid.”