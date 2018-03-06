Load mobile navigation
Pictures: World Book Day

Children across Macclesfield dressed as their favourite story book character for World Book Day

  1. 1 of 24
  2. Alesha Gough, five, The Mouse from The Gruffalo2 of 24
  3. Arthur Hitchener, six - Stick Man.3 of 24
  4. Ava Rose Johnson, 22 months, Hungry Catterpillar.4 of 24
  5. Bobby Grundy as Woody5 of 24
  6. Declan Kelly, Willy Wonka6 of 24
  7. Finn, Bennett, four, Thomas the Tank7 of 24
  8. Harley Goodier, nine, with sister Jorgie, 28 of 24
  9. Isaac Copley, nearly three, and Emily, 18 months, as the Gruffalo and Very Hungry Catterpillar9 of 24
  10. Jack Gray, 2.5years, BFG10 of 24
  11. Jack Whittaker, 10 months, as Winnie the Pooh11 of 24
  12. Jorgi-Leigh Phillips, 3, Little Red Riding Hood. Tiny Adventures Nursery12 of 24
  13. /Lily Farden, 6, Snow Queen, from the Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe13 of 24
  14. Logan Jackson, five, Dennis the Menace. BRoken Cross Primary.14 of 24
  15. Lucy Sparkes, three, Shimmer.15 of 24
  16. Maddison Hulme, 8, Mad hatter16 of 24
  17. Megan Ditchfield, Bumber Bear, five, Broken Cross Primary School.17 of 24
  18. Ray Bourne, three, and Annalise, one, as Paddington Bear18 of 24
  19. Sapphier Jesson, eight, harry potter.19 of 24
  20. Sienna Crowe, aged 17 weeks20 of 24
  21. Theo Benson, five, as Harry Potter. School has closed so he dressed up at home21 of 24
  22. Thomas Sparkes, 5, Pirates Love Underpants22 of 24
  23. 23 of 24
  24. 24 of 24
