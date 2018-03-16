NewsgalleryMacclesfield schools swimming gala ShareByAlex Bell-ACC16:58, 16 MAR 2018Pupils from Whirley Primary School, who won the Macclesfield Schools Swimming Gala. The team were (Back Row) Left to right: April Taylor, Izzy Goodwin, Amy Tyrell, Mackenzie Lambourn, Ben Davies, Finlay Orme, (Front Row) Sophie Brown, Amelie Jones, Will Hindley and Jack Harmer1 of 3The Bollington Cross swimming team who came second in the Macclesfield Schools Swimming Gala.2 of 3Pupils from Puss Bank Primary, who took part in the Macclesfield Schools Swimming Gala.3 of 3