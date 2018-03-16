Load mobile navigation
Newsgallery

Macclesfield schools swimming gala

  • Share
  1. Pupils from Whirley Primary School, who won the Macclesfield Schools Swimming Gala. The team were (Back Row) Left to right: April Taylor, Izzy Goodwin, Amy Tyrell, Mackenzie Lambourn, Ben Davies, Finlay Orme, (Front Row) Sophie Brown, Amelie Jones, Will Hindley and Jack Harmer1 of 3
  2. The Bollington Cross swimming team who came second in the Macclesfield Schools Swimming Gala.2 of 3
  3. Pupils from Puss Bank Primary, who took part in the Macclesfield Schools Swimming Gala.3 of 3
MacclesfieldGovernment votes for changes to free school meals
The controversial vote has been criticised
Local NewsDarren McKie admits manslaughter
Insp Darren McKie, who is currently on trial for murder and manslaughter, has changed his plea and admitted manslaughter on the ninth day of his trial.          
BollingtonWarning as £1000s worth of stones stolen from community centre
Police have issued a warning after a number of coping stones were stolen from Bollington Civic Hall on two occasions
Local NewsPolice appeal for witnesses following vicious street attack
A man was seriously assaulted on Mill Street, Macclesfield, at the weekend
Fallibroome AcademyMacclesfield skier claims hat-trick of medals at winter games
Menna Fitzpatrick, 19, has shown her class coming back from defeat on the first day
NewsMacclesfield swimmers show talent at gala
Fourteen schools from across the area took part in Macclesfield Schools Swimming Gala
Local NewsMacclesfield schools swimming gala
CourtsUnlicensed driver crashed BMW into a neighbour’s front door after drinking five pints
Damian Jackson, 38, of Macclesfield, had been on a night out in Manchester
GawsworthPlans revealed for TEN new homes in Gawsworth
Cheshire East Council wants to build affordable houses on green belt land in Gawsworth
Local NewsDarren McKie admits manslaughter
Insp Darren McKie, who is currently on trial for murder and manslaughter, has changed his plea and admitted manslaughter on the ninth day of his trial.          
MacclesfieldGovernment votes for changes to free school meals
The controversial vote has been criticised
Local NewsDarren McKie admits manslaughter
Insp Darren McKie, who is currently on trial for murder and manslaughter, has changed his plea and admitted manslaughter on the ninth day of his trial.          
BollingtonWarning as £1000s worth of stones stolen from community centre
Police have issued a warning after a number of coping stones were stolen from Bollington Civic Hall on two occasions
Local NewsPolice appeal for witnesses following vicious street attack
A man was seriously assaulted on Mill Street, Macclesfield, at the weekend
Fallibroome AcademyMacclesfield skier claims hat-trick of medals at winter games
Menna Fitzpatrick, 19, has shown her class coming back from defeat on the first day
NewsMacclesfield swimmers show talent at gala
Fourteen schools from across the area took part in Macclesfield Schools Swimming Gala
Local NewsMacclesfield schools swimming gala
CourtsUnlicensed driver crashed BMW into a neighbour’s front door after drinking five pints
Damian Jackson, 38, of Macclesfield, had been on a night out in Manchester
GawsworthPlans revealed for TEN new homes in Gawsworth
Cheshire East Council wants to build affordable houses on green belt land in Gawsworth
Local NewsDarren McKie admits manslaughter
Insp Darren McKie, who is currently on trial for murder and manslaughter, has changed his plea and admitted manslaughter on the ninth day of his trial.          
Top Stories
CourtsUnlicensed driver crashed BMW into a neighbour’s front door after drinking five pints
Damian Jackson, 38, of Macclesfield, had been on a night out in Manchester
Local NewsTeacher's widow 'pleased' to see killer driver behind bars
Guy Wharton, 46, a science teacher at Tytherington School, died after he was involved in a head on collision on the Cat and Fiddle
BollingtonWarning as £1000s worth of stones stolen from community centre
Police have issued a warning after a number of coping stones were stolen from Bollington Civic Hall on two occasions
Local NewsPolice appeal for witnesses following vicious street attack
A man was seriously assaulted on Mill Street, Macclesfield, at the weekend
Local NewsCouncil defends itself over cemetery vandalism
A social media post showing where motorists have carelessly driven over memorial stones has been shared hundreds of times
NewsMacclesfield swimmers show talent at gala
Fourteen schools from across the area took part in Macclesfield Schools Swimming Gala
Fallibroome AcademyMacclesfield skier claims hat-trick of medals at winter games
Menna Fitzpatrick, 19, has shown her class coming back from defeat on the first day
MacclesfieldTributes paid to former Macclesfield mayor
Diana Millett, 86, served on Macclesfield Borough Council for 24 years
MacclesfieldGovernment votes for changes to free school meals
The controversial vote has been criticised
MacclesfieldRutley hits out as NHS bosses snub his calls for mental health rethink
Thousands of signatures have objected to the closure of the Millbrook Unit ahead of a 12-week consultation period
MacclesfieldMacclesfield woman rescued SEVEN hours after being dragged into home and beaten
Neighbours stepped in after she whispered to them over the garden fence
Macclesfield Town FCMacc Town fans pitch in to help their team to victory
Fans prepared the pitch to make sure the Silkmen's game against Barrow went ahead last weekend
This website uses cookies. Using this website means you are okay with this but you can find out more and learn how to manage your cookie choices here.Close cookie policy overlay