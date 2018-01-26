Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man hunt has been launched after a fugitive escaped from Macclesfield hospital.

Joseph Grima, who is from Macclesfield, was in custody over robbery, kidnap and fire arm charges.

He was taken to Macclesfield hospital in handcuffs in the early hours of this morning (Friday, January 26) after he said he was feeling unwell.

But the 33-year-old managed to evade police and escaped at approximately 5am.

Superintendent Debbie Hooper is appealing to the public for information, but urges people not to approach him.

She said: “The search for Grima is ongoing and there is currently a large police presence in the local area.

“As part of this I’m keen to hear from anyone who knows where he may be or has seen anyone matching his description.

“I would urge anyone who sees him not to approach him, but to call us immediately on 999.”

Joseph Grima is described as white, approximately 5’ 5” tall, of stocky build with brown eyes and short shaven brown hair.

He was arrested by officers on Thursday, January 25, and was subsequently charged with a number of offences including kidnap, robbery and possessing an imitation firearm.

At the time of his disappearance he was wearing a skin tight grey Nike top and grey jogging bottoms; he was also handcuffed to the front.

He is from the Macclesfield area and also has links to the Salford and Eccles areas of Greater Manchester.

Anyone with any information in relation to the whereabouts of Grima is urged to contact Cheshire Police on 999 immediately quoting incident number 965 of 25 January 2018. Information can also be passed anonymously, via Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111.