Free healthy cookery classes will teach residents how to make healthy meals at home using basic ingredients.

A six week course is being held on Thursday afternoons at Upton Priory Church, starting with April 19, and is completely free.

You don’t need to bring anything with you, just a container to take your meals home in.

The Taste For Life cookery course is being run by Everybody Leisure, a registered charity set up by Cheshire East Council to help people live more healthily.

The courses aim to show people how to cook healthy meals, from scratch, at a low cost. Courses are available to anyone who is a Cheshire East resident, aged 18 and over, and motivated in wanting to learn to cook from scratch and improve cookery skills and eating habits.

The sessions take place at the church on Churchway, Macclesfield, from 2pm until 3.30pm.

There are limited spaces so please register early.

Call 01625 383943 or email ebhealthy@everybody.org.uk to book your place. You can also visit everybody.org.uk to watch the cookery courses in action.