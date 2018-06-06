Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A number of dead fish have been pulled out of a lake in a popular park.

Teenager Daniel Bailey waded into Ryle’s Pool, a popular fishing spot, and spent four hours pulling eight lifeless carp out of the water.

A keen angler, the 17-year-old has fished in the park for the past three years.

The youngster said he went down to the park along with a friend after he was contacted about the ‘awful’ news.

Mr Bailey said: “I first became aware of an issue on Monday (June 4) at around 4pm, when a friend messaged me saying a few dead fish had been spotted in the park.

“I ran down to see what had happened and to my horror I found [a number of them dead]. I felt sick when I was netting them and bringing them ashore.”

The teenager was not the first to spot the number of fish floating to the surface however.

Jezz Potts, 22, from Macclesfield, is another keen angler and was walking in the park with his partner when he noticed the carp.

He said: “Because I’m a keen carp angler I’m always looking to spot the fish.

“At the skate park end of the lake we spotted a couple of fins sticking out of the water so I went to have a look and was shocked to find two of the biggest carp in the lake floating dead.”

Mr Potts added: “In total I saw at least six fish dead. I’m guessing they died due to lack of oxygen in the water, as there isn’t much fresh water coming into the lake and there has been hardly any rain fall in recent weeks.”

The news comes almost two years after Cheshire East Council spent £180,000 on de-silting the lake.

This is not the first time lifeless fish have been pulled out of the water at the park.

In 2013 around 100 dead carp were spotted by park goers. At the time the Environment Agency blamed a lack of oxygen caused by the hot weather for the deaths.

Following the latest incident, a Cheshire East Council spokesperson said: “The council has invested considerable resources in deepening and improving the habitats within and around South Park Lake as well as improving the recreational offer at South Park in conjunction with the local “Friends of South Park” group.

"Sadly, fish death is a natural process and it is not uncommon for fish to reach the end of their life when temperatures are exceptionally high.

"These tend to be weaker or diseased fish that cannot cope with reduced oxygen levels caused by the hot weather. The lake was restored following guidance from environmental experts who are still involved in monitoring the lake.

“There will always be some mortality among fish stock and that becomes more noticeable in exceptional weather conditions.

“CE and Ansa staff are inspecting the lake to assess if any additional measures may be required and, indeed, would be effective.”