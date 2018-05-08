Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The family of a man who died in an Upton Priory street have paid tribute.

Police were called to reports that a man was injured in the street at around 8.50pm on Sunday.

They discovered 37-year-old Ian Paul Schofield, known locally as Legs, had suffered a ‘knife injury’.

He sadly died at the scene.

In statement, his family said: “Ian will forever be in our hearts. The family would like to thank everyone for their kind wishes and support.”

Police said Mr Schofield’s next of kin had been informed and were being supported by specialist officers.

Residents on the estate where the tragic incident happened said they have been left shocked by his death.

One shop worker, who asked not to be named, said everyone in the area was shocked at Mr Schofield’s death.

She said: “He was a customer in the shop.

“He was a cheeky chappy and liked the banter.”

Other residents on the estate described Mr Schofield as ‘a pleasant man’.

Another neighbour, who asked not to be named, said: “I knew him to say hello to and he seemed like quite a nice guy.”

Residents living around Becks Lane, which is close to two schools, described the area as ‘quiet’.

One neighbour who asked not to be named, said: “I have never known anything like this around here.”

Another, who also asked to be anonymous, added: “I have lived here for more than 25 years and never had any issues at all.”

And a neighbour who asked not to be named said they had not seen anything like this before.

“They said: “I was very surprised to hear about it. This is a very quiet place.”

A spokesperson for Cheshire Constabulary said: “The 15-year-old boy has been charged with murder.

“He was arrested on Sunday 6 May following an incident on Becks Lane, Macclesfield.

“On arrival officers discovered a 37-year-old man from Macclesfield with serious injuries.

“Sadly the man died at the scene. “Next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

“A 29-year-old man from Macclesfield who was also arrested in relation to the incident has been released on conditional bail.”

A 15-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Crewe Youth Court yesterday (May 8) charged with murder.

He was committed to appear at Chester Crown Court next month.

A 29-year-old man who was also arrested following Mr Schofield’s death has been released pending further investigation.