Inspectors found equipment stored in front of fire escapes on wards and medicines not stored or dispensed safely during a visit to Macclesfield General Hospital.

A Care Quality Commission inspection report rated the hospital ‘requires improvement’ overall.

The report, published on April 12, also stated that those evaluating the hospital found ‘a shortage of band 6 nurses who had the advanced paediatric life support training’ on the children’s ward.

The sub-rating given to Macclesfield Hospital is contained within an overall report for East Cheshire NHS Trust.

The rating for the trust as a whole, which runs the hospital, remains ‘Good’.

The ratings for medical care, surgery, maternity and children and young people at Macclesfield hospital had all improved since the last inspection.

England’s chief inspector of hospitals, professor Ted Baker, said: “East Cheshire NHS Trust has performed well since its last inspection in 2014.

“Overall our rating has risen from Requires Improvement to Good.

“It was good to see a positive culture being promoted across the trust.

“Leadership across the trust had improved, and it was clear that staff worked as a team, engaging well with each other, patients, partners and local organisations to plan and manage appropriate services.

“The trust must work further to improve safety.

“In particular the trust must ensure that in children’s and young people’s services at Macclesfield District General Hospital there is access at night to staff who are trained in advanced paediatric life support.”

“At trust level, the rating for safety remains Requires Improvement.

“Inspectors found medicines were not consistently dispensed, recorded, stored correctly and safely within wards.

“They also found equipment stored in front of fire escapes on some medical wards.

“However, this was immediately addressed.”

The inspectors also identified several areas of outstanding practice where staff were particularly responsive to the needs of patients.

These included within community end of life care, where staff ‘consistently treated patients in a compassionate, dignified, and respectful way’.

For those about to undergo invasive operations staff worked with people with learning disabilities to produce pictorial information booklets to prepare patients for surgery.

Macclesfield Hospital has been contacted for a comment.