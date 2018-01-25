Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

One of Macclesfield’s longest running family firms is closing its doors after almost 60 years of trading.

The iconic S&M Supplies has been a permanent fixture of Water’s Green for more than half a century.

The hardware store was first opened in 1958 by husband and wife, Sam and Mabel Gillibrand, whose initials are the inspiration for the name.

And for the past 30 years, the couple’s son, Mike, has been in charge.

However, after years of providing bespoke cuts of wood and household tools, he has decided that it’s time for a break.

The last official day of trading was December 23, but Mike says he and his wife will continue to keep the doors open until the last remaining items of stock are sold.

Mike said: “There’s just my wife and I now winding everything down, selling off existing stock at reduced prices and still cutting to size for as long as we have the materials.

“My late parents Sam and Mabel opened their first shop in February 1958, the same week as the Manchester United Munich air disaster.”

Mike’s retirement was announced on the company’s Facebook page.

It said: “For those who don’t already know, we are closing down.

“We’ll be ‘shutting up shop for the last time after almost 60 years of trading in the town.

“Sincere thanks to our many loyal customers for your support over the years, you will be missed.”

Since then, the firm’s Facebook site has been flooded with messages of support from customers sharing their memories of Mike and everyone at the store.

Maria Wood wrote on the shop’s Facebook page: “Oh dear. Very sad news for Macclesfield. But after 60 years I think you deserve an excellent retirement.”

Simon Churchman said: “What a shame, this great shop will be missed. I grew up around the area and have shopped there so many times throughout my life. I can remember the trucks ploughing into the shop front from Buxton Road too. May you have a long and happy retirement.”

Carol Myrtle Hollett said: “I hope Mike enjoys his retirement, but the town won’t be the same without S&M supplies. Been there all my life.”

Ian Swift added: “Thank you for 34 years of loyalty, sad you’re closing, but massively happy for your retirement, gonna miss you all.”