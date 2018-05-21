Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Macclesfield’s emergency services are trialling the use of drone to help them with their job.

Cheshire Police and Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service have joined forces to invest in a drone fitted with a powerful digital camera and thermal imaging camera.

They say it will help them search for missing people, assist with public order events, identify heat sources in fires and help assess road traffic collisions.

The thermal imaging will also help the police spot cannabis farms, which give off excess heat.

The drone - also known as an Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) is on trial for six months.

The Police and Crime Commissioner for Cheshire, David Keane, said: “Police currently use the national Air Support Service (NPAS) for all its aerial requirements such as search and photography. Although manned aircraft will always be required for some operational activities, there are opportunities, such as when aerial photography alone is required, that drones could be more suitable, quick to deploy and more cost-effective.

“We have been monitoring the use of drones in other police forces and we think the time is right to test this new piece of equipment out for ourselves. This trial will help us to assess the benefits of the system in Cheshire.

“It is also important to stress that the drone will only be used for a specific purpose on operations, and not for general surveillance.

“We are also delighted that we can share the equipment with the Fire Service to ensure the best value for taxpayers in the county.”

Three police officers and three firefighters have been trained to pilot the drone, which will be used to support various operational activities during daylight hours.

The drone will be based at the joint Police and Fire Headquarters at Clemonds Hey, Winsford.

Councillor Bob Rudd, chair of the Cheshire Fire Authority, said: “This is an exciting project and should really improve the Service’s ability to tackle large scale fires and road traffic collisions and to help keep our fantastic firefighters safe.

“It is an amazing piece of equipment and demonstrates again both services commitment to the blue light collaboration project. I’m really looking forward to seeing the outcome of the trial.”