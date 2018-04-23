Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Opposition councillors have called on Cheshire East Council to reassure the public of its ‘commitment to protect the rights of vulnerable people’ after a private care home looking after up to 60 residents was threatened with closure after a damning inspection report .

Lyme Green Hall Care Home, Sutton, which looks after elderly residents, many with dementia and is also used for respite care, was last month found to be ‘inadequate’ in every area by The Care Quality Commission (CQC). Inspectors found that some residents at the London Road care home had been given the wrong dosage of medication while others were ‘at risk of malnutrition and abuse’.

The care provider was told that as part of the special measures under which they were placed they must be found to be ‘significantly improving’.

If this does not happen inspectors said the home will be ordered to close.

Cheshire East Labour Group say the failures at the privately run Lyme Green Hall come in the context of the closure of a similar well-run council operated respite and intermediate care home at Hollins View and have questioned the role of Cheshire East Council’s own inspectors.

Laura Jeuda, Labour councillor for Macclesfield South Ward said: “Despite the council having its own inspection team, issues are not being dealt with. If, as the Conservatives seem to claim, the council were aware of the problems, why have we had to wait until a damning CQC report is published before councillors are made aware of the problems? The public need reassurance that Cheshire East Council are committed to protecting the rights of vulnerable older people. It is also unacceptable that elected members are not informed when a care home in the area they represent has been found to be inadequate, and have to read about it in the local press.”

The CQC inspection of Lyme Green Hall found that the service was not safe, effective, caring, responsive or well led.

There was an ‘insufficient’ number of suitably trained staff on duty.

New admissions have also been suspended at the home. Following the report, bosses at Lyme Green Hall care home said they have drafted in a new management team to bring the services back up to scratch and is

implementing an action plan agreed with the CQC and the local authority.

Councillor Janet Clowes, Cheshire East Council cabinet member for adult care, said: “Lyme Green Hall remains subject to a suspension for all admissions – which is standard practice in such circumstances – and has been agreed with the CQC and the council.

“A residents’ and relatives’ meeting has taken place to inform them of the current position within the home. Face-to-face meetings with residents and relatives have also been offered to allay any concerns and answer any queries they may have. Any concerns raised about adult social care provision are always investigated promptly, in addition to unannounced visits to care providers by our quality assurance team and the CQC.

“Latest figures show that the percentage of Cheshire East care home providers rated ‘good’ or ‘outstanding’ has increased from 70 per cent in January to 75 per cent this month (April) – which is higher than the North West regional average of 74 per cent. The council is encouraged by this trend but is not complacent – and will be working with care providers and partners to drive up excellence of adult social care provision across the board. This council puts the safeguarding and welfare our vulnerable citizens at the forefront of all we do. Cheshire East Council’s cabinet made a decision earlier this month to invest a further £5m to pay for domiciliary and residential care services across the borough to help address the growing pressures from the adult social care sector.”