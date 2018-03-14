Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The council has been forced to defend itself after a social media post accused contractors of recklessly damaging memorial stones in the cemetery.

A facebook post shared by more than 350 people showed tyre tracks left by motorists who have carelessly driven over memorial stones placed by families in memory of their loved ones at Macclesfield Cemetery.

But Mary Slinn, chief operating officer at Orbitas, the council’s arms-length company responsible for bereavement services, said the damage is a result of a motorist driving around a metal bollard installed to keep cars away from the memorial grounds, not contract workers.

She said: “It was both very disappointing and upsetting to discover the damage to a grass plot and memorial stones caused by a thoughtless visitor to Macclesfield Cemetery.

“This person appears to have deliberately driven over what is a grassed memorial area to get past a locked post-bollard specifically put in place to keep out visitor vehicles.

“Our dedicated grounds maintenance staff have been working hard, as a priority, to rectify the damage and reinstate the memorial stones. The work was completed on Monday afternoon.

“The thoughtless actions of this visitor have caused upset and distress to bereaved relatives, other visitors and our staff.

“Signs are being put up to remind visitors that cars are only to be driven to and from the clearly marked designated parking and access areas. This sort of vandalism, however unintentional, is not acceptable and will not be tolerated.”

Sue Durham, who shared the post, said everyone who uses the memorial is responsible for keeping it tidy.

She said: “The public are also to blame we have seen dogs being let off their leads to run a mock.

“When it all comes down to it respect is decreasing in todays society.”