Redrow and Jones Homes want to install traffic lights at Broken Cross roundabout as part of a wider application to build 232 homes on land off Chelford Road.

The planning application has been criticised by campaigners - including councillors and residents - who say that the new development will increase traffic problems and add to an already high level of pollution.

The matter was due to be heard by the council's Stragetic Planning Board today, but was 'deferred' this morning with the board's chairman advising campaigners the matter will not be heard.

Councillor Nick Mannion, who is campaigning against the development, said: "We were all there suited and booted, ready to put our point across and the chairman announced that it was going to be deferred. That's all we were told, we haven't been told why or who has made that decision."

He added: "We are classing it as a small but significant victory. But for whatever reason they have pulled it, we just need them to come back with a better proposal."