With specially brewed beers and an exciting music line-up, this year’s Macclesfield Beer Festival is gearing up to be the best yet.

This year’s festival, which is being held at Macclesfield Rugby Club, takes place over the weekend of May 11 & 12, with a family fun day on the Saturday afternoon.

And the Express has joined forces with the festival organisers to give away three pairs of tickets for the popular Saturday evening slot.

All you have to do is answer the question below.

The festival offers more than 200 beers, plus a gluten free range, ciders and a prosecco bar.

And this year there will be an extra special selection of kegged craft beers from around Macclesfield, including one-off collaborations between breweries such as Macclesfield’s Five-Clouds and Bollington Brewing Company.

Headlining once again is popular indie britpop tribute band Monkey Harris, with fellow Macclesfield band The Chinese Marbles taking to the festival’s stage for the first time.

And there will be more music and entertainment for the Saturday day time session, which runs from Midday until 3.30pm and is free for families to attend.

Ben Whiteley, Macclesfield Round Table and Beer Festival Committee member, said: “We’re incredibly excited to welcome some great bands and also offer attendees the opportunity to try some exclusive one-off cast beers at this year’s Macclesfield Beer Festival. We’re raising money for another fantastic local charity this year - Space4Autism - so we’d like to say a big thank you to everyone that comes out and supports the festival each year, as well as our fantastic sponsors and all of the volunteers who help us both in the run up to and throughout the festival.”

Tickets for the Friday and Saturday evening cost £10 each from MacclesfieldBeerFestival.org. As usual there will be a free mini bus to transport festival attendees to and from Macclesfield town centre and the rugby club.

Macclesfield Beer Festival is supported by main sponsors Big Brand Ideas and SAS Daniels.

There are a number of sponsorship opportunities available – with barrel sponsorship starting at £150 - local businesses or individuals who would like to support the festival should contact Micky Jones via michael@prjonesjewellers.co.uk.