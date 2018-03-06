Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Excited youngsters didn’t let a little snow spoil their World Book Day fun, with hundreds of children dressing as their favourite story book characters – whether they made it into school to celebrate or not.

World Book Day promotes reading and encourages children to go to school dressed as their favourite characters.

But with many schools closed due to the heavy snow, children across the town were still eager to celebrate their favourite books and show off their costumes.

Ray Bourne, three, and sister Annalise, one, were both dressed up and ready to go when they heard their nursery would be closed for the day, so celebrated at home. Mum Vikki said: “Their nursery was closed after this photo was taken but we had WBD at home in the warm!”

Isaac and Emily Copley both braved the snow so they could take part in the celebrations at High Hopes Nursery.

Mum Natasha said: “Isaac, nearly three, dressed up as The Gruffalo and Emily, 18 months, dressed up as The Very Hungry Caterpillar for World Book day at nursery today. We braved the weather to get them there!! They are their favourite characters from their favourite books which we read every bedtime.”

Lauren Frame, a teacher at Broken Cross School, said the school managed to open despite the travel disruption. She said: “We braved the snow at Broken Cross Primary Academy on World Book Day to celebrate the wonderful stories and books that make our learning so exciting! We have recently invested £2000 in new books for the school and shared them with parents over coffee and cake in the morning.”