Cheshire East is spending nearly £160,000 on improving its workplace culture in an effort to put an end to bullying.

A review by the Local Government Association last year revealed more than 200 workers claimed to have been bullied in the previous six months, and more than 360 had witnessed bullying.

On Thursday, at a special meeting of the staffing committee, the council revealed it had employed a consultancy, Sticky Change, to improve the culture and stamp out bullying.

The cost was not disclosed at the meeting, but the council has confirmed that the 12 month Sticky Change contract will cost £152,460.

The council has already spent £7,009 on the original review.

A spokesperson for Cheshire East Council said: “The acting chief executive and leader of the council asked for the Local Government Association review and welcomed the report’s findings.

“It is normal practice for local authorities to pay for peer reviews by the LGA and the value they provide councils is significant and well-recognised. The cost of this review was necessary both to establish what we are doing well as an organisation and what we are perhaps doing less well. We value the council’s talented and dedicated staff highly and the council is committed to addressing any concerns raised.

“The authority will be actively working to ensure that the right tone and behaviour is set and adhered to and that all elected members champion this culture.”

With regard to the Sticky Change contract, Cheshire East’s acting chief executive Kath O’Dwyer said: “We have recently procured and appointed a change management consultancy, ‘Sticky Change’, to work in partnership with the council on a cultural transformation programme to help us build a positive, supportive culture over the long term.

“Sticky Change has in-depth experience of working on culture change, across all sectors and in local authorities including Manchester, Rochdale, Birmingham, Westminster and Cornwall. We have sought a strategic partner to provide expertise, challenge and fresh approaches to developing the tone, employment deal and culture that we all want to see and experience when working for Cheshire East.” She added: “Over coming months, we will be seeking the views of staff and there will be a range of workshops, surveys and conversations that in different ways engage, empower and enable colleagues to shape and create the change they wish to see.

“I have said before that lasting cultural change will take time and this programme of work with Sticky Change will take about 12 months. The overall aim of the programme is to make a real and tangible shift in our culture and work for a brighter future – together.”​