The council has defended its decision to remove banners supporting Macclesfield Town’s success.

Cheshire East Council removed a banner from Hibel Road bridge which had been put up to celebrate the Silkmen’s promotion to the Football League.

Created by club sponsor, Spiral Colour, they were erected in the final week of the season, which read ‘We are the champions’, after Macc Town claimed the National League title for the fist time since they were relegated in 2012.

Earlier this year the firm placed a sign on the bridge which said ‘John Askey’s blue and white army’.

However, the council removed its latest attempt citing health and safety reasons.

A spokesperson said: “The council warmly congratulates Macclesfield Town on its promotion to the Football League. However, the banner was removed in the interests of safety.

“A long banner had been tied to the outside of the footbridge, under which town centre traffic passes.

“The banner was removed in the interests of the safety of passing motorists, because it posed a potential distraction and because, in the event that it became unsecured, it could become a danger to the passing traffic below.”

Jason Carpenter, from Spiral, said he was confident the banners were secure and disappointed they were removed before the celebratory parade on Sunday.

He said: “The fact that two of the banners had been up for around a month and the other two new ones only need to stay up until this Sunday would have been nice.

“The banners were very securely put up. What is the point of trying to do something to celebrate the MTFC doing so well and two days before they are crown champions they are taken down?”

He added: “ What is up setting is that if they had been returned to us by Friday we could have put them at the football club. Still waiting for them to be returned to us.”