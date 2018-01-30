Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A builder has been convicted of drink and drug driving after his vehicle was seen veering on the Silk Road in Macclesfield.

David John Chadwick, 32, was stopped by police at 1.05am on March 24 last year, a court heard.

A police officer told a trial at Stockport Magistrates that he was behind Chadwick’s Isuzu Trooper and observed it being driven erratically.

He followed the vehicle for some time before stopping him on Prestbury Lane, Macclesfield, the hearing was told. PC Robinson told the court that he smelled both alcohol and cannabis on Chadwick. A roadside breath test and swabs for drugs both proved positive. After being arrested, further blood and breath samples established he was over the limit for both alcohol and cannabis.

Giving evidence Chadwick, a builder and decorator of Hawthorn Lane, Wilmslow, maintained that during the procedures he was not told by PC Robinson that failure to comply with the testing procedure would incriminate him.

But PC Robinson said he had followed procedures as he had been trained. Magistrates said they found PC Robinson’s evidence compelling and Chadwick’s less so.

Chadwick was found guilty of drink driving and drug driving. Chadwick was banned from driving for 16 months, fined £150 for each offence and ordered to pay £680 in costs, with a £30 victim surcharge.