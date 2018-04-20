Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Brazen thieves broke into the back of delivery truck while it was queuing at traffic lights.

The van was waiting along the A34 near to Chelford crossroads, in Macclesfield, when two men got out of the car behind it, broke the lock to the rear and unloaded a number of parcels.

The thieves, who used cable cutters on the lock, then loaded the haul of stolen cigarettes into the their black Renault Megane, made a U turn and drove off in the direction of Congleton.

The incident happened at around 7.30am yesterday morning (Thursday, April 19).

Police are urging for witnesses to come forward with any information they may have.

Detective Sergeant Angela Coppock said: “This incident took place at rush hour on one of the busiest roads in the area and there could be hundreds of potential witnesses who could assist our investigation.

“I’m particularly keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident, or anyone who thinks they may have seen the Megane fleeing the area.

“I’d also like to speak to anyone who was driving on the A34 near Congleton between 7am and 8am and has a dashcam fitted to their vehicle.

“I urge anyone with any information, which could assist with the investigation, to contact the team here at Cheshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 39259.”

Information can also be passed anonymously, via Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111. To submit dashcam footage go to https://www.cheshire.police.uk/advice-and-support/roads-and-vehicle-safety/submit-dashcam-footage/