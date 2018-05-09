Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A musical theatre group is bringing the classic ‘My Fair Lady’ to a Bollington stage.

Emily Bancroft and Richard Comish take the lead roles in Bollington Light Opera Group’s upcoming production, which will be performed at the Civic Hall from next Tuesday, May 15, to May 19.

It tells the story of Eliza Doolittle, a flower seller and daughter of a London dustman who Henry Higgins, an arrogant professor boasts he could transform to make her the toast of Edwardian London society, and includes a range of famous songs including ‘I Could Have Danced All Night’, ‘I’ve Grown Accustomed to Her Face’ and ‘The Street Where You Live’.

The leads are accompanied by Mike Raymond and Michael Scott, as Alfred and Freddy, Paul Yandell as Colonel Pickering, and Diana Gordon as Higgins’ mother.

Craig Harris, Diane McIntyre and Carol Pratt all play cameo roles as Zoltan Karpathy, Higgins’ housekeeper and Freddy’s mother. The show is directed by Denise Holian with Sheila Kent as musical director and accompanist Ian Jones.

Stephanie Evans is choreographer.

For tickets call 01625 431038, or email blogbookings@aol.com.