A mum-of-two is in a serious condition in hospital after a tragic accident on holiday.

Wendy Brown, 54, from Bollington, had to be given CPR by her husband Gary after falling 10ft in La Palma in the Canaries.

After three attempts he was able to revive her, but she was put in an induced coma for two weeks and remains seriously ill in hospital.

Gary, who remains at Wendy’s bedside in Tenerife, said the long term prognosis remains uncertain, but thanked well wishers for their outpouring of support.

He said: “We send our sincere thanks to family and friends who have come over to Tenerife at great expense to visit Wendy and support us during an extremely traumatic start to 2018.

“Also the good wishes and positive vibes coming to us via all forms of social media have been an enormous help. I just want my gorgeous wife back home to love and care for her. nobody knows the long term prognosis both physically and mentally for Wendy, but I am certain that with this level of support she stands the best chance to make the fullest recovery possible.”

Wendy was airlifted to Tenerife University Hospital to have emergency brain surgery after she fractured her head in three places and shattered two lumbar vertebrae. She was due to have an operation on her back on Monday (January 29) and it is hoped she will travel back to the UK for further care.

Joanne McKindley, a friend of Wendy’s, has set up a fundraising page to support the couple which has raised almost £2,000.

Joanne, 37, said: “The hardest part for me is being here and not being able to do anything, so when Gary agreed to me doing a fundraising I thought right, let’s get things moving.

“The extent of (Wendy’s) injuries are at present unknown, whatever the outlook may be Wendy’s current home will not be an option for her.

“Wendy will have to move into a more suitable home to begin her long road to recovery. As for work we just don’t know when or if Wendy will return.

“Gary will be concentrating on Wendy’s recovery and will not be able earn his current contract salary. Wendy and Gary would never ask for charity but as you can all appreciate they have been faced with a very difficult situation. So anything you can give will be greatly appreciated.”

Wendy, who is mum to two children and works at Augustus Martin on Bonis Hall Lane, Macclesfield, married Gary at The Bridge Hotel in Prestbury in July last year.

To support the family go to www.gofundme.com/wendys-accident-support-page .

