The River Dean will be transformed into a high-octane race track for Bollington’s annual Easter Duck Race.

The event, which will see rubber ducks launched into the river and race to the finish line, is organised each year in aid of East Cheshire Hospice.

Competitors are invited to The Crown Inn, on Church Street, where they can decorate their own rubber duck before entering it into the race.

Sean Bradbury, from the event, said: “Having had to visit a close friend at the hospice yesterday, I was once again reminded of the exceptional work and support they provide.

“In doing a little bit to raise funds for them, our annual Duck Race ticks two key boxes, money for a worthwhile local cause and a traditional family oriented Easter activity.”

Simon Clarke, manager of The Crown, said: “Last year’s race was a sell out, with 100 ducks racing and interest is sure to be strong in 2018.”

This year’s event takes place on Monday, April 2.

Competitors can buy their ducks from The Crown on the day for £5. All proceeds will go to East Cheshire Hospice.

The owner of the fastest duck will win a specially decorated Easter egg, with prizes for the runners up and the best decorated duck. The race will begin at 2pm.