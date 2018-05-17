Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cases before Stockport Magistrates:

Benjamin Gary Walton, 19, of Merton Road, Poynton, admits harassment, threatening behaviour and failing to surrender. He is due to appear before magistrates on May 10.

Daniel James Thorley, 32, c/o Masons Lane, Macclesfield, was found guilty of five charges of fraud. He admitted another fraud charge, failure to surrender and theft of a handbag worth £300. He must carry out 150 hours of unpaid work, £359.89 compensation and £250 costs.

Craig Thomas Beaton, 34, of Western Drive, Macclesfield, has been fined £165 for damaging the mirror on a car door. He was ordered to pay £50 compensation and £115 costs.

Kieran Michael Rae, 23, of Warwick Close, Macclesfield, admitted harassment. He was fined £80 and ordered to pay £115 costs.

William Edward Massey, 22, of Rotherhead Drive, Macclesfield, has admitted drink driving. He recorded 87microgrammes of alcohol in 100millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35mcgms. He was banned from the wheel for 20 months, fined £300 and ordered to pay £85 costs.

Cases heard by Crewe Magistrates:

Ian James MacIntyre, 39, of no fixed abode and formerly of Pennine Court Macclesfield, has been jailed for 14 weeks for the theft of three drones from WH Smith, the theft of meat from McColls on Hurdsfield Road, and the theft of chocolate and sweets from Spar in Tytherington. He also failed to comply with supervision requirements. He admitted all four charges.