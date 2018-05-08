Cases heard before Stockport Magistrates:
- David John Sweeny, 52, of Sugar Lane, Rainow, has been given a 12 week suspended jail sentence for drink driving and failing to stop after an accident. He was caught driving on Round Meadow, Macclesfield, with 159microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The limit is 35mcgms. He admitted both charges. He must carry out a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 30 days and has been banned from driving for four years. He must also pay £415 costs.
- Christopher John Dudley, 38, of Fowler Street, Macclesfield, has been given a conditional discharge for 12 months after admitting driving without a licence. He was order to pay £20 costs.
- Mary Patricia Houghton, 38, of London Road, Macclesfield, has admitted assaulting two police officers. She will be sentenced on May 9.
- Jonathan Lacy, 39, of Prestbury Road, Macclesfield, admitted drink driving. He was banned for three years and must carry out 40 hours of unpaid work. He must also comply with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 25 days and pay £170 costs.
- Daniel John Holmes, 31, of Cheddleton Park Avenue, Cheddleton, has been given a 26 week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, after admitting using threatening words or behaviour ascend possession of a tyre wrench at Tesco in Macclesfield. He has been given an electronic tag for four weeks. He must also carry out 40 hours unpaid work and pay £200 costs.
Cases heard at Crewe Magistrates:
- Wayne Thomas Gardner, 59, of Crompton Road, Macclesfield, has admitted theft of a nail gun from B&Q. He was ordered to carry out 60 hours of unpaid work and pay £170 costs.