Cases heard at Stockport Magistrates Court:

Karl Stephen Bracegirdle, 41, of Sandwich Drive, Macclesfield, admitted stealing meat from the Co-op worth £98.52 and driving while disqualified and without insurance, and failing to surrender to police. The offences were also committed while subject to a conditional discharge for theft. He was disqualified from driving for 18 months and given an electronic tag for three months. He was also given a 20 day rehabilitation activity requirement. He must also pay £49.26 compensation and £85 costs.

Rohan Charlotte Croot 44, of Newton Street, Macclesfield, admitted stealing a £24 candle from Shop Yankee. She was given a conditional discharge for 12 months and ordered to pay £20 costs.

Ross Aaron James Elliott, 24, of Quayside Way, Macclesfield, admitted assault by beating. He was fined £467, ordered to pay £100 compensation and £46 costs.

Paul John Taylor, 54, of West Bond Street, Macclesfield, has admitted assault by beating. He was ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work and a 10 day rehabilitation activity requirement. He must also pay £75 compensation and £170 costs.

Daniel George McNally, 46, of Ash Grove, the Moss Estate, Macclesfield, admitted drug driving on London Road in Macclesfield. He was banned for 12 months and fined £200. He must also pay £115 costs.

Jordan Wisedale, 21, of Rutland Close, Warrington, has admitted two charges of criminal damage in Macclesfield. He will next appear before magistrates on March 14.

Stephen Anthony Grant, 48, of Conway Crescent, Macclesfield, has admitted assault. He will appear before magistrates on March 21.

Michael John Green, 37, of Wenlock Close, Macclesfield, admitted causing £100s worth of damage to a car on Woburn Close. He was given a conditional discharge of 12 months and a restraining order preventing him from entering Woburn Close or contacting the victim. He must also pay £600 compensation.

Issac Elliot Oldfield, 19, of Catherine Street, Macclesfield, admitted two charges of assault and criminal damage. He was given a rehabilitation activity requirement for 20 days and ordered to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work. He was also ordered to pay £170 costs.

Patrick Lewis, 43, of Madog Street, Porthmadog, was found guilty of driving without due care and attention on Garden Street in Macclesfield. He was also found guilty of failing to stop at the scene of an accident and failing to give information to police. He was ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work and given a 10 day rehabilitation activity requirement. He must also pay £705 costs.

Cases heard at Crewe Magistrates Court:

Martyn James Evans, 29, of Hibel Road, Macclesfield, has admitted resisting a constable in execution of his duty and drug driving. He was given a 12 month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £85 costs for resisting a constable in execution of his duty. He was fined £250, ordered to pay £30 costs and disqualified from driving for 12 months after admitting drug driving.

Benjamin James Hinchliffe, 27, of London Road, Macclesfield, was fined £120 after admitting failing to give a blood sample to police under the Road Traffic Act. He was also ordered to pay £115 costs and disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Sean James Keith Hamand, 18, of Glegg Street, Macclesfield, has admitted using threatening words or behaviour. He was given an electronic tag for eight weeks and ordered to pay £170 costs.