Cases heard at Stockport Magistrates Court:

Chloe Atkins, 22, of Pitt Street, Macclesfield, has been fined £200 after admitting assaulting a police officer, wilfully obstructing a police officer, and criminal damage. She was also ordered to pay £115 costs.

George McFarlane, 51, of Park Mount, Macclesfield, has been fined £100 after admitting assault. He was also given a community order with a alcohol treatment requirement and a rehabilitation activity requirement for 15 days. He must also pay £170 costs.

Daniel Mark Anthony Earles, 25, of Swettenham Street, Macclesfield, has been fined £120 after admitting possession of a class A drug. He must also pay £115 costs.

Alisatair Goodwin, 54, of Messuage Lane, Marton, has been banned from driving for 20 months after admitting drink driving. He was caught driving a Porsche Cayenne along Cocksmoss Lane, Marton, with 89 micrograms of alcohol in 100millitres of breath - the legal limit is 35mcgms. He was fined £461 and must also pay £85 costs.

John Henry Spencer, 20, of Shaw Street, Macclesifeld, has been given a conditional discharge after admitting using threatening words or behaviour. He was fined £20 and ordered to pay £85 costs.

James Anthony Platt, 29, of Donagh Close, Macclesfield, has been ordered to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work after admitting assault. He was given a community order and restraining order, and must pay £170 costs.

Cases heard at Crewe Magistrates Court:

Amanda Rylance, 41, of Norton Street, Macclesfield, has been fined £220 after dropping a cigarette on Church Street. She was found guilty in her absence. She must pay £160 costs.