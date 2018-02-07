Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cases heard before Stockport Magistrates:

Sandra Ashley, 53, of Eaglais Way, Macclesfield, was given a conditional discharge after admitting dishonestly selling someone a mobile phone. She was ordered to pay £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Erwin Bufi, 44, of Wickfield Mews, Poynton, was fined £220 for drink driving and driving without insurance or a licence. He was disqualified for 12 months.

Christopher Fairhurst, 51, of Mill Lane, Macclesfield, was given a conditional discharge for being drunk and disorderly at the Society Rooms in Macclesfield. He must pay £105 costs.

Simon Lee Gibbons, 33, of Merebrook Road, Macclesfield, has been banned from driving for a year after admitting drink driving on Kendle Road. He was also fined £350 and must pay £120 costs.

Steven Goldstraw, 43, c/o Sanders Square Macclesfield, admitted using threatening or abusive words or behaviour. He was fined £60 and ordered to pay £115 costs.

Alexander John William Fielden, 22, of Bridge Street, Macclesfield, was fined £416 after admitting using threatening or abusive words or behaviour and possession of cocaine. He must also pay £115 costs.

Amanda Jane Dalton, 38, care of Sumnmerton Road, Macclesfield, has been given a 20 day rehabilitation activity requirement after admitting fraudulently using a bank card to steal £146.03. She also admitted two charges of taking a Virgin bank card and an MBNA bank card. She was fined £40 and ordered to pay £85 costs.

Alexander Wordsworth Beaumont, 29, of St Pauls Road, Macclesfield, admitted being drunk and disorderly at Macclesfield General Hospital and damaging a police cell. He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £30 compensation and £115 costs.

Ryan Francis James Lafferty, 24, of Warwick Close, has been given a conditional discharge after admitting theft from Tesco. He was ordered to pay £105 costs.

Martin David Moorcroft, 30, Princess Drive, Bollington, admitted drug driving and driving without a licence. He was fined £250 and ordered to pay 115 costs. He was banned for 12 months.

Amanda Jane Alcock, 42, of Sweatman Street, has admitted three charges of assault by beating and one count failure to surrender. She will be sentenced on February 9.

Warren James Gilson, 26, of Roe Street, Macclesfield, admitted possession of diamorphine, He was given a 12 month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £20 costs.

Cases heard before Crewe Magistrates:

William Kyaruhanga, 50, of Belgrave Road, Macclesfield has admitted being drunk and disorderly in a public place. He was given a conditional discharge and ordered to pay £105 costs.

Benjamin Charles Preece, 36, of Trident Way, Macclesfield, has been fined £200 for damaging police property and possession of diamorphine. He must also pay £75 compensation.

Daniel Taylor, 32, of Roe Street, Macclesfield, has been given a 12 week suspended sentence for breaching a restraining order and failing to comply with supervision requirements.

Christopher Thomas Ian Couper, 31, of Park Brook Road, Macclesfield, admitted assault by beating, carrying a Stanley knife on London Road in Poynton and failing to comply with supervision requirements. He was given a six week suspended sentence, He was also ordered to pay £200 compensation and £200 costs.