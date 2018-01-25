Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cases heard before Stockport magistrates:

Daniel Whitmore, 24, of Mayfield Avenue, Macclesfield, has admitted criminal damage. He will be sentenced on January 31.

Nicola Jayne Wright, 48, of Bramble Close, Macclesfield, has admitted drink driving and driving without insurance. She was stopped on Bramble Close, Macclesfield, and recorded 111microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath when tested, exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mcgms. She was disqualified from driving for 23 months and ordered to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work.

Robert Michael Machin, 41, of Briarwood Avenue, Macclesfield, admitted two charges of drug driving. He was fined £120 and disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Timothy Millington, 33, of Warwick Road, Macclesfield, has admitted three charges of drug driving. He was fined £400 and disqualified for 12 months.

Daniel Christopher Hulme, 45, of Gas Road, Macclesfield, admitted two charges of assault by beating. He was ordered to carry out a rehabilitation programme 100 hours unpaid work and pay £170 costs.

Josephine Richardson, 40, of Henbury Place, Henbury, admitted drink driving. She was fined £120, ordered to pay £115 costs and disqualified for 17 months.

Daryl Rutherford, 46, of Mayfield Avenue, admitted drink driving. He was fined £80 and disqualified for 12 months. He must also pay £115 costs.

Joseph Grima, 33, of Water Street, admitted driving without insurance or a licence. He was fined £120, and disqualified for six months,

Samuel Paul Pearson, 22, of Alton Drive, Macclesfield, admitted using threatening words or behaviour. He must carry out 100 hours of unpaid work and £170 costs.

Mathew Coterill, 24, of Stirling Close, Macclesfield, admitted being drunk and disorderly on Briarwood Avenue, Macclesfield. He was fined £80 and must pay £85 costs.

Sean Richard Nowakowski, 40, of Windmill Street, Macclesfield, admitted assault by beating. The case has been adjourned until February 6.