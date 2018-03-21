Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A couple of newlyweds enjoyed a picture perfect wedding when snow fell on their big day.

Sarah Pimblott and Matt Goodyear, from Macclesfield, tied the knot at Colshaw Hall in Over Peover on Saturday (March 17).

And while the snow may have caused problems for many, it provided the perfect winter wonderland back drop for the happy couple.

Photographer Jonny Draper said they spent most of the day dodging the weather, but leapt into action when he noticed the snow falling during the wedding breakfast.

He said: “I noticed it was snowing and I knew this was a really brave couple who would be

up for doing something a bit different, so I just asked if they fancied stepping outside for 30 seconds. It was one shot.

“We set it up all up and I told them how I wanted them to pose before we dashed outside to get it.”

Jonny, who is originally from Poynton and a former All Hallows pupil, added: “It’s is definitely a stand out shot.

“It’s been really well received on social media.”

Sarah, who sent the photo to the Express, said: “On the day the snow made it so much more special and as soon as Jonny came over halfway through the wedding breakfast and asked us to run out in the snow we jumped at the chance to capture a shot most brides and grooms don’t get a chance to have.”