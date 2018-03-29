Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A dog with horrific injuries from suspected dog fighting has been found dumped in a Macclesfield garden.

The four-year-old Shar Pei was found with his ear hanging a by thread in a back garden in the Park Lane area.

The RSPCA say that the nature of her injuries suggests the dog was attacked during an illegal activity such as dog fighting or badger baiting.

RSPCA officer Steve Wickham said it was one of the worst cases of neglect he has ever seen and is calling on residents to help establish what may have happened.

He said: “It’s shocking. I’ve never seen an ear which has been physically bitten off. To make matters worse, her almost-severed ear was in an advanced state of putrefaction which suggests she was left to suffer - untreated - for at least a couple of weeks.”

The dog was found in an enclosed garden in the Park Lane area of Macclesfield on Thursday evening (March 22) at around 7pm.

It is suspected that she was thrown over the garden wall by the keeper who didn’t want to face vet bills or unwanted questions from the vet.

Mr Wickham, who covers Macclesfield, added: “It’s speculation at the moment. The dog may have escaped and been attacked by another dog, the owner may not even know their dog’s been injured. But that’s why we are carrying out this investigation, we are keeping an open mind.

“It’s really important that anyone who saw someone walking with a Shar Pei in that area, or anyone who knows someone with a Shar Pei who has suddenly gone missing, gets in touch with us.”

Mr Wickham added: “We are following up a few leads, so we could be closing in on what’s happened, but we just need to find the missing pieces of the puzzle, that’s why we are asking the public for help.”

He said that dog fighting is a problem in Macclesfield, with a special operations team dedicated to tackling the barbaric activity.

Mr Wickham said: “It’s not a daily occurrence, but sadly it happens often enough for us to not be surprised when we come across it. If anyone is concerned about the welfare of a dog, or has information relating to this incident, we would urge them to call us.”

The dog - which has been nicknamed ‘Sunflower’ after Van Gogh’s artwork because she had to have her ear amputated - was treated by a local vet before being sent to Greater Manchester Dog Hospital.

Lewis Evans, of Thorneycroft and who runs Macclesfield Dog Lovers group on Facebook, said he is not surprised that dog fighting takes place locally.

He said: “I’ve heard stories of damage at South Park where people have been using the trees to train their dogs to fight, but I haven’t heard anything solid. We are a rural area slap bang between Manchester and Stoke, so it’s going to happen, but it’s still shocking.”

Anyone with information is urged to call 0300 123 8018.