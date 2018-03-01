Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Roads across the county are set for a £2 million boost - following our special report on the extent of the pothole problem in Macclesfield.

Opposition councillors say that Cheshire East Council bosses have been ‘shamed’ into stumping up extra money for repairs following the Express’s story.

Tory Council leaders have voted to make an additional £2m available in the capital budget to invest in the borough’s roads with a further £150,000 from the revenue budget ring-fenced for maintenance.

The move is a significant U-turn on earlier plans to SLASH £500,000 from the highways budget.

It will add to the £5m already being budgeted for highways in the coming year. The announcement comes after the Express published a series of photographs sent in by readers revealing the extent of the potholes problem in the borough.

Labour’s Nick Mannion, councillor for Macclesfield West and Ivy, says the council have been forced into making the u-turn since the report went out in the Express. He said: “They have been shamed into finding the money.

“Seven days is a long time in politics because it was just recently that we were told thee was no money.

“People sent dozens of photographs into the Express and somebody at the council took notice. So while it is a positive outcome it is a shame we had to put the pressure on them to do it.

“There has just not been enough money to maintain the road network. I just hope that this is not just going to be a sticking plaster to get over the winter period.”

The extra funding for roads is a move away from the council’s pre-budget announcement in November, which proposed slashing the highways budget by £500,000.

This figure was then reduced to £150,000, earlier this month, before the cuts were scrapped completely.

Hilda Gaddum, councillor for Sutton, raised the motion at the council meeting on Thursday, February 23. She said she has been concerned about the state of the road in and around the town for some time and wanted to do something about it.

Coun Gaddum said: “Like many other places in Cheshire East the roads have been getting more and more pot holes. There have been discussions but it has been harder and harder but I wanted to see if we can do something. It is not enough but it means more repairs can be done.”

Since the Express published its report on the state of the roads in Macclesfield, some have reported roads having been fixed.

Nathan Brigg reported the potholes on Peel Street to the council and sent in a photograph of the repair work which was carried out, just a week after the article.

And Coun Mannion shared a photograph of work being carried out on Cumberland Street, on Sunday, February 25, which had been mentioned a number of times by readers, responding to the Express.