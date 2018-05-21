Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision in Handforth.

The incident happened at around 7.45am this morning (Monday, May 21).

The 29-year-old woman sustained serious injuries when she was struck by a car on Manchester Road, near to the Freemasons Arms.

She was taken to Royal Salford Hospital where she sadly died from her injuries.

Cheshire Police were initially called to reports of a collision between a silver Ford Fiesta and a white Jaguar outside Wilmslow Garden Centre, on Manchester Road

Police say the driver of the Fiesta failed to stop and a continued to drive onto Manchester Road where the car was involved in a fatal collision with a pedestrian.



The Fiesta continued to drive along Manchester Road and eventually came to a stop after colliding with parked car outside Handforth Garage.



Sergeant Anton Sullivan said: “This incident took place at a busy time of day and I believe that it may have been witnessed by many other motorists and pedestrians who could assist with our investigation.“I urge anyone who witnessed the collisions, or who believes that they have any information which could assist the investigation, to contact the Roads Policing team on 101.“I’m particularly keen to hear from motorist who were traveling along Manchester Road/ Wilmslow Road the time of the incident and have recorded any dashcam footage of the collision.”

A 53-year-old man from Stockport has been arrested on suspicion of failing to stop after a collision. He has since been released under investigation and taken to Wythenshawe Hospital.



Anyone with any information in relation to the incident is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting IML 70060. To submit dashcam footage to police go online at www.cheshire.police.uk/advice-and-support/roads-and-vehicle-safety/submit-dashcam-footage .