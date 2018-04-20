Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The electronic music pioneers behind the Doctor Who theme will be artists in residence at this year’s Bluedot festival, it has been revealed.

The long weekend, held in the shadow of the giant Lovell Telescope at Joderell Bank mixes music with science, and will also feature live experiments, expert talks and ‘immersive artworks’.

Headlining the event, which takes place from July 19 until 22, will be Chemical Brothers, Flaming Lips and Future Islands.

The Radiophonic Workshop, which is celebrating its 60th anniversary, will play a live set featuring iconic sounds and visuals from across their 60 year career.

Using everything from the latest binaural recording techniques to the humble iPhone they will be collecting sounds from around the festival site and working them into compositions that aim to embody the festival’s ‘spirit of curiosity, creativity and collaboration’.

The group’s live set on the main stage will feature music and visuals from across the workshop’s 60 year career including excerpts from Douglas Adams’ HitchHiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, classic Doctor Who and some of the BBC radio and TV’s most iconic output.

In a 1981 episode of Doctor Who, the Doctor’s fourth incarnation, played by Tom Baker, fell to his death from a walkway at the Lovell Telescope. He regenerated into Peter Davison.

Professor Tim O’Brien, associate director of Jodrell Bank said: “It wouldn’t be right unless we also included some sounds from space.

“The Radiophonic team will work with resident astronomers to access Jodrell Bank’s archive of weird and wonderful signals to help create a truly cosmic soundscape.”

Also on the bill are Public Service Broadcasting, Gary Numan, Little Dragon, Roni Size: New Forms Live, Gilles Peterson, Unkle, Booka Shade, The Orb, Adrian Sherwood, Mad Professor, Alexis Taylor, Nadine Shah, Hookworms, Baloji, Vessels and Lost Horizons, Langham Research Centre, Andy Smith’s Reach Up Disco Wonderland, Human After All (A Tribute To Daft Punk), Will Tramp, To Kill A King, Warm Digits, Snapped Ankles, Park Hotel, Akdk, Henge, Future Get Down and Husky Loops.

Full weekend camping tickets are now on sale and start from £168.25 outright cost. For more information and to buy tickets, visit discoverthebluedot.com.