A NINE-year-old from Macclesfield was a part of English football’s showpiece event on Saturday when he walked out as a Manchester United mascot at the FA Cup Final.

Jorge Matthews, a pupil at Marlborough School who plays for Macclesfield Under-10s, was been selected by Emirates after winning a competition.

Jorge accompanied striker Marcus Rashford on to the Wembley turf before the game against Chelsea.

Jorge’s mum, Shaz Ellis, said: “He loved every second of it.

“He got to meet all the players as they arrived at Wembley and had lunch before going in the tunnel and stand with his idols.

“He had handshakes with all the players and Jose Mourinho gave Jorge a cheeky tap on the cheek, his face lit up.

“His dad Nick Matthews cried tears of happiness when he saw him on the TV and I cried at Wembley when he walked out on to the pitch.

“I am so grateful to Emirates for providing this opportunity, they were amazing.

“He gets to keep the kit and received a bag of goodies. When I asked Jorge afterwards how he felt about it all he said he was flabbergasted, this made me chuckle and I’ll never forget that word or the experience ever.”