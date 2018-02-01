Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Jodrell Bank Observatory has been confirmed as the UK’s nomination for World Heritage site status.

The observatory, which is home to the Grade I Listed Lovell Telescope, is a site of huge global importance in the history of radio and astronomy.

It was selected to be the UK’s candidate last October and this week has had its nomination confirmed by UNESCO.

If chosen by the World Heritage Committee, it will join the likes of the Taj Mahal, the Great Wall of China, and the Lake District, which was inscribed last year.

Professor Teresa Anderson, director of Jodrell Bank Discovery Centre said: “The Jodrell Bank Observatory, and Lovell Telescope in particular, have become icons of science and engineering around the world and we’re delighted to reach this milestone.

“We have been preparing the case for nomination for inclusion of Jodrell Bank on the World Heritage list for several years now and we look forward to showcasing its rich scientific heritage on the international stage.”

Professor Tim O’Brien, associate director of the Jodrell Bank Centre for Astrophysics, added: “Jodrell Bank really is an iconic site and institution, not just here in the northwest of England but to people around the world.

“It is the one remaining site, worldwide which has been a working observatory from the very first days of radio astronomy to the present day. It’s important that we protect its rich heritage as we celebrate its current and future work.”

Founded in 1945, the observatory is the earliest radio astronomy observatory in the world still in existence and pioneered the exploration of the universe using radio waves, revolutionising our understanding of the universe. As well as the Lovell Telescope, it also includes the Grade I Listed Mark II Telescope and the Park Royal building, which was the control room for the Transit Telescope, whose detection of radio waves from the Andromeda galaxy confirmed that the universe extends beyond our own galaxy.

In order to be inscribed as a World Heritage Site, nominations must show that they possess Outstanding Universal Value, which transcends borders.

Announcing the nomination, Michael Ellis, Minister for Arts, Heritage and Tourism, said: “Jodrell Bank played a central role in transforming our understanding of the universe and is therefore a site of global importance. The nomination process for UNESCO is rightly thorough but I believe Jodrell Bank deserves to be recognised.”