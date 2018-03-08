Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An international drug gang used a Macclesfield postal box address to import drugs worth hundreds of thousands of pounds.

A court heard that gangsters used Mail Boxes Etc based on Park Green to import hundreds of kilograms of skunk cannabis from Spain without the company’s knowledge.

Chinese national Jian Chen, of no fixed address, used both a false passport and a utility bill from an address at Shrigley Road, Bollington, to set up a postal box with United Parcel Services (UPS) to which 10 packages were delivered. Each parcel is believed to have contained around six kilos of the drug and is believed to be worth a total of £845,000.

The scam came to light when a UK Border officer at a UPS depot in Tamworth found a package destined for Macclesfield containing cannabis bush.

A ‘dummy package’ was created to look like the parcel and police were at Silk House to arrest Chen when he came to collect it.

This week Jian Chen and Wenan He were both jailed for three years after admitting conspiracy to import cannabis between March and August last year.

The court heard both men were in the UK illegally, Chen 43, having paid £22,000 to be smuggled in to the country 10 years ago and He, 27, having overstayed a student visa.

Prosecuting, Kenneth Grant said other parcels packed with cannabis from the same location were intercepted including one addressed to a house in Manchester.

In total the cannabis imported was estimated to be around 143 kilos but that only 38 kilos was seized by police.

Police experts valued the seized quantity alone at between £445,000 and £535,000.

Mr Grant made it clear that United Parcel Services and Mail Boxes Etc offered a legitimate service and had assisted police and prosecutors in every way possible.

He said: “This came to light when a UK Border officer at a UPS depot in Tamworth found a package destined for Macclesfield and examined it.

“It was found to contain around six kilos of cannabis bush.

“The same officer intercepted four similar parcels destined for addresses linked to Chen.”

Mr Grant said mobile phone evidence placed Chen in Macclesfield on seven of the 10 days packages were picked up.

Examination of Chen’s mobile phone showed extensive contact with He, of Govan Road, Glasgow.

He had sent pictures of addresses for both Silk House and the Manchester address and prosecutors maintained that he had conspired with Chen.

Sentencing, Recorder Simon Parrington said the Home Office would undoubtedly deport them to China once they had served their sentences.

Speaking after the trial, a spokesman for UPS said: "UPS has cooperated fully with this police investigation. UPS takes security very seriously – we have stringent measures in place and work closely with UK and global customs agencies, as well as international authorities.”