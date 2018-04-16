Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An independent school is celebrating after its nursery received top marks from inspectors during their recent visit.

Beech Hall School, in Macclesfield, was praised by the Independent Schools Inspectorate and awarded with the highest status of ‘Outstanding’.

The Tytherington-based school was noted for its work in early years, leadership, the quality of teaching, and behaviour and welfare, as well as pupil outcomes.

The inspection report said: “Pupils flourish and grow in self-confidence. “By the time they leave school, pupils become determined and resilient young people…they are well-prepared for the future.”

Headteacher, James Allen, said: “We are delighted with the many positive outcomes from this combined inspection, a credit to the hard work and dedication of my colleagues, our pupils and the support from parents, which was overwhelmingly encouraging.

“I am fortunate that there are so many times during the course of the week when I am immensely proud of both pupils and colleagues for the collaborative work they do to achieve such outstanding comments.”