A community library has opened - in a red telephone box.

As part of an imaginative scheme to bring a redundant phone booth back into use, it has been filled with books for residents to enjoy.

The scheme is the brainchild of the parish council, which came up with the idea eight years ago in order to preserve the iconic phone box for future generations.

Chairman Bill Pilkington said: “It’s been so well received by the village. The loss of a British icon has been avoided and will be here for people to see as well as use.”

The phone box was moved from its original position on Wilmslow Road to the village hall car after the council acquired it from BT, and has been fitted out with shelves and a selection of books which are available to borrow for free.

It was officially opened by Kathryn Hughes, who lives in the village and is the author of international best seller ‘The Letter’.

Coun Pilkington added: “Kathryn kindly donated two copies of her books and volunteered to help organise the venture in future with the help of her husband Rob Hughes who is also vice chairman of the Parish Council.”