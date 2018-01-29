Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The hunt is on to find the town’s best developments.

Each year Macclesfield Civic Society holds a competition to find the best buildings and projects completed in 2017.

Last year’s winners included the jewellers D J Massey & Son, who won the accolade for their new shop front, and the Fermain Academy, which was recognised for its new building on Beswick Street.

Keith Smith, chairman, said: “The Macclesfield Civic Society invites nominations for an award for the best new buildings, improvements and developments completed within the boundaries of the Macclesfield Town Council area between January and December 2017 or for events and exhibitions which made a positive contribution to the character, vitality and prosperity of the town.

“The winners won’t get a New Year’s Honour, celebrity status or even a facebook page, but there will be lots of recognition for a job well done, a handy commendation and, if especially good, a trendy ceramic plaque to hang on the wall – so plenty to play for!”

The judges will look for good design and preservation or enhancement of the character of the town.

Consideration will be given to all architectural features such as shop fronts and signs and tidying up of neglected or problem areas.

Nominations can be made by individuals, societies, organisations or companies, including developers who can nominate their own schemes.

Keith added: “We also welcome nominations for the 2017 ‘grot spot’ – a site or building that needs tidying up or some

TLC – it might stimulate some action!”

There is no limit to the number of nominations that can be made.

There are two categories, a Commendation where the successful entrant will receive a certificate, and a plaque, which will be presented for display on the respective building. For events and exhibitions a Celebration can be awarded.

Plaques and certificates will be presented by the Mayor of Macclesfield at the Civic Society meeting on Wednesday, April 18 at the Heritage Centre.

Send your nomination to The Acting Secretary, Macclesfield Civic Society, c/o 57 Orme Crescent, Tytherington, Macclesfield, SK10 2HU, before February 28.