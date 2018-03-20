Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A prolific author has released her seventh book.

Dorothy Bentley Smith is a well known author who focuses on the history of Macclesfield.

But her latest release takes a more personal approach and focuses on two characters in the town’s history.

‘No Ordinary Surgeon: The Life and Times of William Binley Dickinson’ tells the tale of one of Macclesfield’s former mayors who led the way in establishing Macclesfield Infirmary.

It also looks at the work of illustrious sculptor Thomas Thornycroft, who was also from the town.

Dorothy, of Park Lane, stumbled across her subjects when she was asked to identify two marble busts at West Park Museum.

She said: “I was asked by the Macclesfield Historical Society to come to West Park Museum to find out the identity of two marble busts they had.

“After I found out who one of them was, William Binley Dickinson, I discovered his name in deeds to a property on Park Lane, close to where the Silk Museum is.

“I found that he had lived in Macclesfield for several years, working as a surgeon, and became mayor between 1829-30.

“It was here that he discovered Thomas Thornycroft, who was working for another surgeon at the time. He used to use his surgeon’s scalpel to cut marble and would get told off for it but eventually went on to become one of the greatest sculptors in the country.

“His statue of Prince Albert was the first appearance Queen Victoria made after her husband’s death, such was her fondness for Thomas.”

What started off as a simple favour led to five years of research and writing.

Dorothy said: “I have always been made to feel at home since I moved here 50 years ago and it feels more like home than anywhere else I have been before.

“I am so inspired by Macclesfield and its history and I want more people to know about it.”

Since the recent release of the book, Macclesfield MP David Rutley has shown his appreciation for Dorothy’s authoritative works.

He said: “Dorothy’s skill and energy has once again uncovered a fascinating aspect of Macclesfield’s past and the story of a man who made an important mark on the town.

“I am pleased to present this impressive work to the House of Commons Library, and look forward to seeing further works about our rich heritage from Dorothy in the future.”