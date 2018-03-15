Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Last week we launched a consultation on the future of healthcare services for the most severely ill people with a mental health issue, whose condition requires intensive specialist help.

This consultation is a chance to reshape how care is offered to people with mental illness, so that people with a mental illness feel as supported as those with a physical illness.

There are three options that have been put forward for the public to comment on. These options were based on recommendations from patients, carers, doctors and nurses in order to improve the mental health offer. Service users have told us they would like more support to keep them well and to avoid the need to go into hospital. For example, one service user said: “I deserve to thrive, not just survive.”

As a GP, I see every day how important this consultation is.

One in every three patients I see has, or has had, a mental health issue.

In any year, one in six adults will suffer a mental illness. Most will recover with help from family, friends, work, local counselling and GP services.

For most of us, the ability to access care within our communities is something that is second nature to us. With many physical illnesses, alternatives to hospital mean that conditions can be safely and effectively managed in people’s own homes without the need for a hospital stay.

When care cannot be delivered in our communities it can become distressing for patients, and frustrating for GPs and a point may be reached where there is no other option than an admission to hospital.

In our area, mental health services currently offer no alternative to admission to hospital if a condition deteriorates. That is why our commissioning group, led by local GPs, is recommending we remodel care to improve the quality and availability of community-based mental health services.

These services will not only help treat people in their own homes but will work with GPs and other mental health services to prevent people getting to the crisis that will often make hospital admission inevitable.

We are keenly aware that healthcare professionals don’t have all the answers. That’s why we want you to join the conversation by completing our online survey at www.eastern

cheshireccg.nhs.uk and telling us what you think of our proposed model of care.